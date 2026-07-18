Polar bears force nuclear-powered icebreakers change route

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Marina Starovoytova, the world’s first female captain of a nuclear-powered icebreaker - The Yamal - has shared insights into her unique responsibilities during an interview with TASS. She explained that both the icebreaker and the ships it escorts may need to halt their voyage if polar bears cross their path.

"If we encounter polar bears, which can suddenly appear right in front of us, we either navigate around them or pause the icebreaker and all the escort ships to allow the animals to pass," Starovoytova stated.

In such situations, the crew adapts by changing their course or patiently waiting for the bears to move on. "If they are swimming, we wait until they finish and clear the way for us," she added.

For icebreaker crews, the Arctic is more than just a workplace - it's a home. Starovoytova emphasized their respect and love for this pristine environment. "When we come across a rookery, we make sure to avoid it," she noted.

Having worked at sea since 2005, Marina Starovoytova achieved a historic milestone in August 2025 when she was appointed as the first female captain of a nuclear icebreaker. Prior to this, she served as the senior mate on the Yamal, demonstrating her extensive experience and dedication to Arctic navigation.