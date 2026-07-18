WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. The United Kingdom football team has for the first time since 1966 joined the top three at the FIFA World Cup.

The United Kingdom won a home tournament 60 years ago. In the competition in the US, Canada, and Mexico, the UK team beat the French 6-4 in the third place match. In all other tournaments, the UK did not get into the top three.

For the first time since 2014, the French national team has failed to enter the top three at the world championships. The team won the 2018 tournament in Russia and became the silver medalist of the last competition in Qatar.