Top North Korean diplomat says Kim reiterates commitment to developing ties with Russia

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui stated at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that her country’s leader Kim Jon Un reiterates his commitment to the all-round development of relations with Russia, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

The meeting is being held in the Kremlin. The Russian leader gave a high assessment to the relations between the two countries and expressed gratitude for North Korea’s assistance during the special military operation.

"The North Korean foreign minister thanked for these warn words and said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently reiterated his commitment to the comprehensive development of relations with Russia," Peskov said.