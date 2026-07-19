MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The East battlegroup has destroyed more than 15 ground-based robotic complexes and ten Baba-Yaga hexacopters in the Zaporozhye Region, disrupting the supply of ammunition to the Ukrainian positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Reconnaissance units of the East battlegroup's UAVs detected the movement of Ukrainian armed forces vehicles in the Zaporozhye Region. After clarifying the routes, the coordinates of the targets were transferred to the operators of the attack UAVs. The units dealt successive blows to the ground-based robotic complexes and heavy hexacopters on the routes to the front. As a result of the combat work, more than 15 ground-based robotic complexes with cargo were destroyed, as well as ten heavy hexacopters of the Baba-Yaga type used to deliver materiel," it said in a statement.

The ministry said that the destruction of the transportation means disrupted the supply of advanced positions of the Ukrainian formations and did not allow them to strengthen their defenses in a timely manner.