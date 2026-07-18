IN BRIEF: Seven killed, over 50 injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 379 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

Seven people were killed and 25 others suffered injuries in a strike on a Wildberries logistics center in the central Tambov Region. As many as 26 people were injured in the Moscow Region.

TASS has gathered the key information on the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 379 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga, Tula, Tambov, Oryol, Lipetsk, Tver, Pskov, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Leningrad, Vladimir, Moscow, and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

- At least 370 drones were detected flying toward the Moscow region between the evening of July 17 and the morning of July 18, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

- About 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed in the city of Taganrog and five districts of the southern Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- Air defenses downed ten UAVs over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported.

- Six drones were destroyed over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said.

- Six drones were shot down over the Leningrad Region, according to Governor Alexander Drozdenko.

Consequences of attacks on Moscow Region

- Falling drone debris sparked a fire at an oil depot in Noginsk outside Moscow, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

- A nearby maternity hospital was evacuated, with 22 mothers and seven babies moved to a safe location under medical observation, Bogorodsky District Head Denis Semyonov said.

- Drone fragments hit a warehouse operated by the Wildberries e-commerce company in the city of Elektrostal outside Moscow.

- A total of 26 people sought medical treatment following Ukrainian attacks on the Moscow Region.

Attacks on Tambov Region

- Seven people were killed and 25 were injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on a Wildberries logistics center in the Tambov Region, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said.

- The drones involved in the attack were equipped with striking elements designed to cause a high number of casualties.

Other regions

- A private house was destroyed by falling drone debris in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

- According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

- No casualties or damage were reported following a Ukrainian drone attack on the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said.