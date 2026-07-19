Ferry with 116 people on board capsizes off coast of Guyana

HAVANA, July 19. /TASS/. The passenger ferry MV Barima capsized off the coast of Guyana with approximately 116 people on board, Guyana's Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill reported.

"A search and rescue operation is currently underway, and we are praying for their safety," Edghill said, as quoted by local publication Demerara Waves. He noted that eight people have been rescued from the vessel so far.

According to preliminary reports, the vessel was traveling from the capital, Georgetown, to Port Kaituma, when a distress call was received. A search and rescue team was able to locate the MV Barima after those on board fired distress flares.