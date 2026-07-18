Iranian president to take part in BRICS summit in India — source

NEW DELHI, July 18. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in the Indian capital of New Delhi in September, an Iranian source told TASS.

"His Excellency President Mr. Pezeshkian will participate [in the BRICS summit]," the source said, adding that "it has been confirmed that the president will attend."

The 18th BRICS summit will take place in New Delhi on September 12-13. India’s BRICS chairmanship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.".