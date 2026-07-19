MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Ukraine's 2026 military expenditures already amount to a record $98 billion, while after the autumn budget review they may exceed $100 billion, TASS calculations based on Finance Ministry data show.

The expenditures are more than twice the size of Ukraine's budget ($47.5 billion) and account for almost half of the country's GDP (about $214 billion in 2025).

Kiev receives about a third of this amount from the European Union - more than $30 billion, the rest is financed from its budget and through debt. Financing of other spending is carried out entirely with the funds from Western allies.

In June, Kiev was already forced to review the budget to increase military spending with an EU loan. Traditionally, a new budget revision takes place in September based on its fulfillment since the beginning of the year. According to the Finance Ministry data, it is already clear that expenditures may increase by about $6.5 billion with the bulk traditionally going to military needs.

Spending is constantly growing. In 2022, defense spending amounted to $44 billion, in 2023 to $49.14 billion, in 2024 to $64.7 billion, in 2025 to $84.1 billion. Despite the constant increase in military spending, Ukraine continues to retreat, suffer defeats on the battlefield, and experience difficulties in manning the army.