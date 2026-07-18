WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. The United Kingdom national football team has beaten France 6-4 in the match for the third place of the World Cup in Miami.

Declan Rice (3rd minute), Ezri Konsa (18th minute), Bukayo Saka (37, 45+1, 87) and Jude Bellingham (90+8) scored goals for the winners. Kylian Mbappe (48, 66), Bradley Barcola (54) and Ousmane Dembele (90+6) scored for the losers.

Argentina and Spain will play in the World Cup finals. The meeting will take place on July 19 and will start at 10:00 p.m. Moscow time (7:00 p.m. GMT). The current winners of the tournament are the Argentines, who beat the French in the decisive match of the previous World Cup in a penalty shootout.