Putin congratulates North Korea on upcoming anniversary of victory in Korean War

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the North Korean people on the anniversary of the victory in the Korean War of 1950-1953 to be marked on July 27.

It is referred to as the Great Fatherland Liberation War in North Korea.

"I know that North Korea will soon celebrate its holiday, the 73rd anniversary of victory in the 1950-1953 war. I would like to congratulate our North Korean friends on this commemorative date," he said at a meeting with visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.