Russia hits railway locomotive used by Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia has hit a railway locomotive used to carry Ukrainian military equipment in the Zaporozhye Region with the Geran-4 Seeker drone, the Defense Ministry said.

It also released footage of objective monitoring of the strike on the railway infrastructure behind enemy lines.

"On July 18, the Geran-4 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicle struck a railway locomotive used to transport military equipment and the Ukrainian army’s materiel in the area of the settlement of Volnyansk, Zaporozhye Region," it said.