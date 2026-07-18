At least 50 killed, 500 injured in US strikes in recent weeks — Iranian Health Ministry

TEHRAN, July 18. /TASS/. At least 50 people were killed and more than 500 suffered injuries in US airstrikes on Iran over the past few weeks, Iranian Health Ministry Spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said.

"Over 500 people were injured and 50 were killed in airstrikes between June 27 and July 18. The fatalities include five women and two children under the age of 18, while there are 32 women and 18 minors among the injured," he wrote on X.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.