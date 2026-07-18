Seven killed, 24 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Kotovsk

TAMBOV, July 18. /TASS/. Seven people were killed and 24 others injured after Ukrainian drones struck a Wildberries logistics center in the Tambov Region, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said.

"During the night, the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime carried out a terrorist attack on Kotovsk. As a result of enemy drones striking a Wildberries logistics center, seven employees working the night shift were killed. <...> According to preliminary data, 24 people were injured. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care at hospitals in Kotovsk and Tambov," Pervyshov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said the open fire at the Wildberries warehouse had been extinguished, although firefighting operations are still underway. Ambulance crews, firefighters, Emergencies Ministry personnel and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.