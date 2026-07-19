Iran strikes US bases in Kuwait — agency

DOHA, July 19. /TASS/. Iran has attacked ammunition depots and air defense radars at two US bases in Kuwait in response to attacks on Iranian cities, the Mehr news agency quoted an army official as saying.

Earlier, the agency said that the US attacked the Iranian cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Hajiabad, and the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US-Iranian conflict flared anew on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the US launched several waves of strikes on the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump terminated the truce with Iran. As part of its retaliatory actions, Tehran attacked US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.