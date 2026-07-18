Trump says US not to allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump reiterated that Washington would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

As NewsNation reporter Hannah Brandt quoted him on X as saying, Washington is "never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

Iran has repeatedly said it does not seek to obtain nuclear weapons.

The Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM) earlier said that two US military personnel in Jordan were killed while repelling an attack from Iran using ballistic missiles and drones.

"It’s a very sad thing. We hate to see it happen. It’s in service to our country," Trump said.