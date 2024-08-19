Berlin exchanges Nord Stream explosion data with Moscow — German foreign ministry

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. Berlin exchanges information regarding explosions at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines but not the one that may jeopardize the course of investigation, a spokesperson of the German foreign ministry told reporters.

"We exchange[information] with the Russian side," he said. The investigation continues and therefore German authorities believe that interim results should not be reported, the spokesperson noted. The case in point is information that can be exchanged "without jeopardizing investigation thereby," he added.

Earlier, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that German prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of having played a role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The German prosecutor's office, the newspaper said, suspects two other Ukrainian diving instructors of involvement in the Nord Streams sabotage.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.