MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s state corporation Rostec responded to a Reuters report claiming that Russian defense companies are under pressure. The Russian state-run corporation emphasized that the foreign news agency failed to understand that the Russian defense industry is currently focused on solving state problems, not on generating more profit.

In its article, Reuters claimed that the Russian defense industry is under pressure. "We just want to tell you that you still don’t understand anything about Russians. <…> You, gentlemen from Reuters, are mistaken about the main thing: the driving force of our defense industry is not fear. Nor is it money, like in the West. Our defense industry today is not about commerce and profit. Not about capitalization and profitability. It's about solving the most important state problems. About duty to the country, in case you haven’t understood," Rostec said in a statement on its Telegram account.

The state corporation emphasized that the Russian defense industry has boosted production many times since the beginning of the special military operation: aircraft, armored vehicles, artillery, drones, and ammunition are being delivered in large quantities and even ahead of schedule. "Yes, severe penalties have been introduced for failure to fulfill the state defense order in Russia - this is the imperative of our time, and it cannot be otherwise," Rostec stated.

It said that analogies to the Soviet era used in the article are not just shameful, but ridiculous. "The effects your work is designed to achieve will be completely different. The ‘flaws’ you depict are actually our strength. And scaring people with the Soviet times is no longer fashionable in Russia. You’re 40 years too late," Rostec emphasized.