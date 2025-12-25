NYPD offers $10,000 reward for help in catching Grinch

NEW YORK, December 25. /TASS/. The New York Police Department has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the Grinch, accused of attempting to steal Christmas in the city.

"Up to $10,000 reward for information regarding stealing Christmas. On Wednesday, December 24, 2025, just before midnight, the Grinch (pictured above) was seen on video stealing the toys and presents under the Christmas trees of good little boys and girls throughout New York City," the department said on X.

The post was designed as a real wanted poster, featuring a sketch of the Grinch and a phone number to contact the police.

The Grinch is a fictional character from Dr. Seuss’ 1957 children’s book How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He has since appeared in several film adaptations, animated movies and video games. The character is portrayed as an anthropomorphic green creature who hates Christmas and tries to ruin it. In US culture, the Grinch has become one of the holiday season’s most recognizable symbols.