Russian MFA spokeswoman says her briefings in 2025 add up to 5 days

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that in 2025, the total duration of her briefings amounted to nearly five days.

"The total duration of briefings in 2025 was 115 hours and 8 minutes, not including today’s session. This is almost five full days continuously," the diplomat said.

She added that the ministry’s calculations were inspired by a TASS report that counted the number of briefings and their duration. "We’re keeping up with the trends," Zakharova noted.