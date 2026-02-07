Senior Iranian diplomat meets with Russian, Chinese ambassadors after talks with US

TEHRAN, February 7. /TASS/. After completing the first stage of negotiations with the US on the Iranian nuclear dossier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi held consultations with Russian ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov and Chinese ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu.

"Today, after a trip to Beijing and talks in Oman, I met with the Russian and Chinese ambassadors in Tehran and exchanged views on issues of interest to us," the senior diplomat wrote on his X page.

A new round of talks between Iran and the US on settling the crisis over Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 6 in the Omani capital. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, the Iranian and American delegations held very serious consultations in Muscat on Iran's nuclear program and intend to continue the dialogue.