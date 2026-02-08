Russia reports downing 27 Ukrainian HIMARS rockets, three Neptune missiles in past day

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed 27 HIMARS rockets and three Ukrainian Neptune long-range missiles over the past day, according to the Defense Ministry.

"Air defenses downed 27 US-made HIMARS rockets, three Neptune long-range missiles, and 42 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," Russia’s top brass said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 112,924 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,553 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,661 multiple rocket launchers, 33,150 field artillery guns and mortars, and 53,913 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.