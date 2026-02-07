Spoljaric re-elected as ICRC president for another four years

GENEVA, February 7. /TASS/. Mirjana Spoljaric Egger has been re-elected for a second term as president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the press service reported.

"On February 4, 2026, the Assembly of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the ICRC’s supreme governing body, re-elected Mirjana Spoljaric to serve as president for a second four-year term," the statement said.

The members of the Assembly "unanimously recognized Spoljaric’s exceptional leadership" during a "particularly complex time" time for the world and the ICRC. They also noted her "foresight and ability to drive forward proposals aimed at preserving and strengthening the ICRC’s identity, role and support for victims of armed conflict".