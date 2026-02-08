Diplomat doubts value of Olympics without participation of Russian, Belarusian teams

MINSK, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov questioned the worth of holding Olympic games without Russian or Belarusian national teams taking part.

"Unfortunately, this winter, the Olympic Games will still be held without Russian or Belarusian national teams under national flags. The value of such tournaments, to put it mildly, is questionable," he told TASS in an interview.

The diplomat believes that it is impossible to fight for the top in ice hockey or biathlon without the Russian or Belarusian teams, favorites in these two sports, competing. "One cannot consider themselves a full-fledged winner unless they challenge the strongest, and everybody understands that perfectly," he noted.