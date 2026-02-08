Russia, Middle East mulling joint production of fifth-generation warplanes

RIYADH, February 8. /TASS/. Russia is in talks with Middle Eastern countries to jointly manufacture fifth-generation aircraft, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told TASS at World Defense Show 2026 that opened in Riyadh on Sunday.

"Talks with representatives of Middle Eastern countries regarding joint design and production of aircraft, including fifth-general warplanes and the newest weapons, are ongoing," the FSMTC said. "It’s worth noting that long-term projects that require a detailed elaboration, being complex technology wise, are being discussed," the agency added.

With the sides currently discussing the parameters of potential cooperation and distribution of competencies, it is too early to say exactly when these projects can be launched, the FSMTC specified.