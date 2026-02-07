Kiev residents receive electricity for 1.5-2 hours a day due to energy problems — ministry

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Kiev residents receive electricity for only one and a half to two hours a day due to energy sector problems caused by earlier explosions at several Ukrainian energy facilities, the Energy Ministry reported.

"Currently, residents of the capital receive electricity for only a short period of time, one and a half to two hours," a statement posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel said.

The ministry also pointed out that the situation in the country's energy system "remains extremely difficult," and emergency power cuts have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. "The loss of capacity <...> has created an additional significant electricity deficit, which is extremely difficult to cover, so the coming days will be difficult," the statement added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denis Shmygal reported that explosions had rocked the Burshtyn and Dobrotvorskaya thermal power stations. A series of explosions was also recorded in the city of Rovno in western Ukraine, in Vinnitsa and Yelizavetgrad in the central part of the country. Critical infrastructure facilities in the Lvov and Rovno regions were damaged.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen launched a massive strike over the past day, including with Kinzhal missiles, targeting energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces. The targets included Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises that manufacture strike drones, as well as storage and launch preparation sites for them at military airfields. The ministry emphasized that the strike goals were achieved and all designated targets were hit.