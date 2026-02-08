Russia, Belarus expect record high turnover as of 2025 year-end

MINSK, February 8. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus expect that the bilateral trade turnover will climb to record high figures according to results of the past year, Russian Ambassador in Minsk Boris Gryzlov told TASS in an interview.

"Speaking about figures, the bilateral trade turnover reached the impressive level of $50 bln in 2024 and we also expect record high indicators as of the end of 2025," Gryzlov said.

Almost all payments, over 95%, between Russia and Belarus are in national currencies, the Ambassador noted. "This makes the significant contribution to strengthening the foreign economic sovereignty of the Union State and providing for macroeconomic stability," Gryzlov stressed.