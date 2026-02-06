Kalashnikov Group begins production of 9-mm SR.2M submachine gun

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (TsNIITochMash, Kalashnikov Group, part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec) has started the production of the upgraded 9-mm SR.2M submachine gun under a new government contract, the Kalashnikov Group reported.

"The Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering has begun the production of the upgraded 9-mm SR.2M submachine gun as part of a new government contract. This weapon has remained popular and in demand among law enforcement agencies for over 20 years. It is distinguished by its lightweight and compact frame and high penetrating power. The modernized 9-mm SR.2M submachine gun is an improved version of the SR2 pistol, also developed by TsNIITochMash," the company said.

The fold metal stock allows for a smaller carrying size, while an improved stock locking mechanism ensures its secure retention when folded and quick, convenient transition from travel to combat position.

According to the Kalashnikov Group, TsNIITochMash’s other well-known serially produced items include the Udav pistol, the SR1 semi-automatic pistol, the upgraded SR1M pistol, and many other small arms.