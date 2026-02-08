Iran briefs Russia, China on its talks with United States in Oman — top diplomat

TEHRAN, February 8. /TASS/. Iran continues consultations with Russia and China and it also regularly briefs Moscow and Beijing on the course of negotiations with the United States in Oman on resolving the crisis around its nuclear program, the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said.

"The participation of regional countries in support of the talks was good, and we will continue consultations. Also, we continue consultations with Russia and China. We have briefed Russia and China on the negotiation process," Tasnim news agency quoted the Iranian foreign minister as saying.