MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The capacity of all nuclear power plants in Ukraine under Kiev's control has decreased following a series of explosions, the Ukrenergo company reported on its Telegram channel.

According to its information, energy facilities in eight regions of Ukraine were damaged, including power plants and substations in the electricity transmission and distribution systems. Due to damage to key high-voltage substations that supply power to nuclear power units, "all nuclear power plants in the controlled territory were forced to unload." "The power deficit in Ukraine's energy system has increased significantly. This has led to an increase in the duration of hourly blackouts in all regions," Ukrenergo noted.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen launched a massive strike over the past day, including with Kinzhal missiles, targeting energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces. The targets included Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises that manufacture strike drones, as well as storage and launch preparation sites for them at military airfields. The ministry emphasized that the strike goals were achieved and all designated targets were hit.