Russia to showcase new armament at World Defense Show

RIYADH, February 8. /TASS/. New Russian armament created with addressed experience of combat operations will be demonstrated globally for the first time at the World Defense Show 2026.

The event will be held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12 and will be the key one for showcasing cutting-edge developments of the defense industry to representatives of Middle East countries and other regions.

The 300 mm caliber Sarma multiple launch rocket system will be for the first time demonstrated at the exhibition. A batch of such systems has already been delivered to the Russian Armed Forces and undergoes comprehensive practical evaluation during the Special Military Operation, Russian state corporation Rostec said earlier.

The Sarma will be showed at the exhibition in Saudi Arabia as part of an integrated reconnaissance and strike system together with Supercam S350 drone and the Planshet-A artillery fire control automation package.

The BTR-22 armored personnel carrier will also be demonstrated for the first time. It can be fitted with an inhabited combat compartment or a Ballista remotely controlled weapon station. A range of defense products that proved their efficiency during the Special Military Operation will also be showed, including in particular the Kub-2E loitering munition and the Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system.