Swiss alpine skier Foehn Allmen becomes first champion of 2026 Olympics

MILAN, February 7. /TASS/. Swiss alpine skier Franjo Foehn Allmen won the gold medal in the downhill at the Olympic Games in Italy. The competition is taking place in Bormio.

The champion finished with a time of 1 minute 51.61 seconds. Second place went to Italian Giovanni Franzoni (trailing by 0.20 seconds), and third to Italian Dominik Paris (+0.50).

Foehn Allmen is 24 years old. He is a two-time world champion from 2025, having won the downhill and team combined events at that tournament.

The athletes were awarded the first set of medals at the Olympics in Italy. The Games will conclude on February 22. A total of 116 medal sets will be awarded.