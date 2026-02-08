MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Over the past day, Russian troops established control of Sidorovka in Ukraine’s Sumy Region and Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"As a result of decisive actions, units from the Battlegroup North established control of the locality of Sidorovka in the Sumy Region. Units from the Battlegroup West took the locality of Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region under control," the ministry said.

Ukrainian troops sustained roughly 1,105 casualties in the special military operation zone over the past day.

Namely, Ukrainian troops lost roughly 210 servicemen from actions of the Russian Battlegroup North, more than 150 in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West, over 120 troops in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup South, more than 205 troops in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup Center, as they sustained roughly 390 and 30 casualties from actions of Russia’s East and Dnepr battlegroups, the ministry specified.

Russian air defenses downed 27 HIMARS rockets and three Ukrainian Neptune long-range missiles over the past day.

"Air defenses downed 27 US-made HIMARS rockets, three Neptune long-range missiles, and 42 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," Russia’s top brass said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 112,924 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,553 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,661 multiple rocket launchers, 33,150 field artillery guns and mortars, and 53,913 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Russian forces struck fuel and energy facilities and transport infrastructure supporting Ukrainian troops and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 145 locations.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy facilities and transport infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian army, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 145 locations," the ministry said.