BUDAPEST, February 7. /TASS/. Ukraine is Hungary's enemy because it demands that the EU refuse energy supplies from Russia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told activists.

According to him, Kiev constantly demands that Brussels ensure that EU members, including Hungary, "are deprived of access to cheap Russian energy." "Anyone who says this is an enemy of Hungary, so Ukraine is our enemy," the prime minister emphasized.

He explained that without Russian energy supplies, Hungarian families' housing and utility costs would increase by at least 8% per year. "It's as if you were deprived of your salary for a whole month," Orban said.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly stated that it cannot yet do without Russian energy supplies, though it continues to pursue a policy of diversifying its supply routes and sources. In this regard, Budapest does not support Brussels' plan to stop EU countries from purchasing oil and gas from Russia.

Currently, Hungary receives most of its oil via the Druzhba pipeline and most of its gas via TurkStream and its branches through Bulgaria and Serbia. According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, in 2025, Hungary received more than 8.5 million tons of oil and over 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia.