Parallel imports down to $2 bln monthly in 2025 — ministry

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Parallel imports in Russia declined from $4 bln per month when the mechanism was launched to $2 bln monthly in average in 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS.

Such dynamics reflects in particular the successful adaptation of the economy to the sanction pressure, growth of domestic production and the increase in supplies of counterpart products from friendly countries.

The ministry records the decline in parallel import volumes overall during the effective term of the mechanism since May 2022.