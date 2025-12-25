MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Journalists and some epidemiologists mistakenly refer to the H3N2 virus, which is currently experiencing a wave of morbidity in Russia, as the Hong Kong flu, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Education Gennady Onishchenko told TASS.

"There is no Hong Kong flu. There is the H3N2 flu, and it has a completely different name. This flu was first reported in 1973. And then it was called Hong Kong. But it's been changing since then, and it's not the Hong Kong flu," he said.

Onishchenko called the media information about the Hong Kong flu "inventions of journalists" and "illiterate statements." Onishchenko also said that the vaccine used to vaccinate 80 million Russians is relevant in the case of the H3N2 strain.