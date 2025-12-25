MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will never repay Ukraine’s debt to the EU, and the Europeans will never receive the money given to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She was referencing an interest-free 90 billion euro loan the European Council approved on December 19.

"On December 19, Politico, citing European Commission officials, reported that starting in 2028, taxpayers in the European Union will have to pay about 3 billion euros annually in interest on the aforementioned loan to Kiev within the framework of the 7-year budget until 2034. Moreover, these payments will begin in 2027, when they will amount to about 1 billion euros. On December 20, Zelensky publicly stated that he was going to repay the EU money - let's continue the phrase - option a) gradually, option b) until the debt is paid off, and his favorite option c) which they always use - not at all. So he said that he would not repay the EU money," she stated.

"According to him, Ukraine will repay the debt only if Russia pays the so-called reparations. Any sane person understands that no reparations in the form that Zelensky talks about, calling it reparations, some kind of ‘duty’ of Russia, nothing like that will happen. Maybe the European Union will finally hear what their foster child told Brussels? Maybe they will realize that this money, these 90 billion euros and all the other loans, they will never see."