MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have been ordered to hand out two million draft notices in early 2026 - de facto general mobilization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"There are reports that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have been tasked with tightening the screws as much as possible and handing out about two million draft notices as early as at the beginning of 2026. In practice, this is essentially a general mobilization campaign in Ukraine," the diplomat pointed out.

Zakharova noted that in order to plug holes on the frontline, Kiev had decided to toughen requirements for draft exemption, reducing the list of medical conditions allowing people to be exempt from military service. "In addition, returning AWOL absconders are sent to join assault units. However, these measures are unlikely to resolve the systemic issue of making up for the losses the Ukrainian armed forces are suffering," Zakharova stressed.

The Russian diplomat pointed to data from the Ukrainian authorities, which showed that "when forced to choose between dying in combat and going to prison, people in Ukraine often choose imprisonment."