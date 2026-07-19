Russia, China honestly discuss all angles of Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are discussing all aspects of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict trustingly at various levels, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"We continue to maintain close contacts with our Chinese friends on the issues of the Ukrainian settlement, in a confidential manner discussing all the core developments in this area timely and at various levels," he said.

Rudenko added that Russia "is grateful to the Chinese side for a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis based on a deep understanding of its geopolitical nature and root causes. We welcome China's commitment to a positive role in the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

"We appreciate that Beijing remains committed to international law, the letter and spirit of the UN charter, as well as friendship and strategic partnership with Russia. The Chinese side has repeatedly confirmed, including in the joint statement adopted by the leaders of the two countries on May 20 the need to completely eliminate the root causes of the conflict for its final settlement. This approach is fully reflected in PRC’s conceptual foreign policy documents, in particular, in the Global Security Initiative presented by Xi Jinping in 2023."