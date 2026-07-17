Russia accepted Trump's proposals on Ukraine at Alaska summit — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia accepted US President Donald Trump's proposals at last year's Alaska summit, but Europe and Vladimir Zelensky are trying to get the US leader to renege on what was agreed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have accepted Trump's proposals in Alaska, but Trump's European allies and, of course, Mr. Zelensky himself are trying to get him to move away from these proposals," the minister said at a press conference.

"So, let the American do-it-all negotiators (special envoy of the US president Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the US president Jared Kushner - TASS) do what the president tells them to, while we take care of our own business. [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin clearly said that this work, which we started after the failure of all attempts to resolve the situation peacefully, when all the signatories of the previous documents lied and then admitted that they did not want to do anything, this work will be done."