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CPC marine terminal subjected to terrorist attack, oil spill prevented — consortium

No oil spill has occurred
© Yuri Bereznyuk/TASS, archive

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Marine Terminal was subjected to a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles, and oil loading has been stopped, the consortium reported.

"On July 19, 2026, during loading operations at single point moorings 1 and 3, two seagoing tankers, the Asia, carrying oil from Tengizchevroil (Chevron), and the Nissos Ios, carrying oil from Kashagan B.V. and Maten (JSC NC KazMunayGas), were subjected to a targeted terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

"Oil loading has been stopped. There are no injuries or casualties among CPC employees or contractors. No oil spill has occurred. No medical assistance has been requested by crew members. The tankers remain afloat, and a damage assessment is underway," the company added.

The tankers, flying the flags of Liberia and the Marshall Islands, have international crews on board. The attack on the tanker Asia caused a fire, which was extinguished with the assistance of CPC's emergency response forces. The consortium emphasized that this is already the fifth act of direct aggression against a purely civilian facility of the company, which is protected by international law.

The CPC oil pipeline system is the largest route for transporting oil from the Caspian region to global markets. The 1,500-kilometer-long trunk pipeline connects fields in Western Kazakhstan with Russia's Black Sea coast, where oil is loaded onto tankers via the CPC marine terminal. The consortium's largest shareholders include Russia (via Transneft), Kazakhstan (via KazMunayGas), and entities of Chevron, Lukoil, ExxonMobil, a joint venture of Rosneft, and Shell.

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