MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian drone launch pads, warehouses, and supply lines must be disabled, Kiev will have to pay for every killed Russian family and every wounded Russian, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs has said.

"The launch pads from which these drones are launched, the workshops where they are assembled, the warehouses, and the supply lines from abroad - all of this must be disabled. Those who send drones to our cities must not have a single button left to press. Every dead family, every wounded person is a bill the enemy will have to pay in full," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel. He added that the Kiev regime has long been indiscriminate in distinguishing between a military facility and a "sleeping city."

"For them, a logistics warehouse, an oil depot, and a maternity hospital are targets. This is terrorism," he deputy emphasized.

On the morning of July 18, it became known that Wildberries logistics complexes in Kotovsk (Tambov Region) and Elektrostal (Moscow Region) had been attacked. There were casualties and fatalities.