Trump says unconcerned by Iran's suspension of peace memorandum

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he was not at all worried about Iran’s suspension of their obligations under the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.

"I couldn’t care less," he said, according to a post on X by TV channel NewsNation journalist Hannah Brandt.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that the country had suspended their obligations under the memorandum signed on June 18. He explained that Iran is currently busy defending the country.

The next stage of escalation of the US-Iranian conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum, the US army launched several series of strikes on Iran, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, Trump terminated the truce with Iran. As part of its retaliatory actions, Tehran attacked US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.