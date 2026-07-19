Iran exported $6 billion worth of oil during the ceasefire with the US — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. During the brief truce with the US, Iran was able to export approximately 70 million barrels of oil worth $5-6 billion, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing data from the non-governmental organization United Against Nuclear Iran.

According to the WSJ, approximately 20 Iranian tankers headed for Asia between mid-June and mid-July.

On June 22, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published a document confirming that the United States had issued a general license for the production, supply, and sale of Iranian oil and petroleum products.

On July 7, the US Treasury Department terminated the general license issued in June, which had eased US sanctions against Iran's oil sector until August 21, and prohibited new operations in this sector.