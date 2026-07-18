MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Ukraine lost about 1,540 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 230 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 215 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, more than 145 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, up to 370 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 515 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and more than 65 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

The ministry pointed out that units of Battlegroup North had hit the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an air mobile brigade, and a territorial defense brigade near Mikhailovskoye, Ulanovo, Ryzhyovka, Mogritsa and Sadki in the Sumy Region. They also struck the forces of two mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, and two territorial defense brigades near Mironovka, Kazachya Lopan, Sosnovka, Bugayevka and Verovka in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost an armored combat vehicle, ten motor vehicles, two artillery pieces, and an electronic warfare system.

Units of Battlegroup West struck the forces and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, and a marine brigade near Krasny Liman and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Chervony Oskol, Staroverovka and Izyum in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost five armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar.

Units of Battlegroup South hit the forces of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air mobile brigade, a brigade for the protection of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, and a territorial defense brigade near Slavyansk, Verolyubovka, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, Semyonovka, Nikolayevka, Nikanorovka and Vasyutinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost an armored combat vehicle, 15 motor vehicles, and four field artillery systems in the past day.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center struck the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three marine brigades, and four National Guard brigades near Novogrigorovka, Novofyodorovka, Dobropolye, Raiskoye, Krasny Kut, Shevchenko, Gruzskoye, Sergeyevka, and Zolotoi Kolodez in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The Ukrainian military lost two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, and an artillery piece.

Units of Battlegroup East hit the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, three assault regiments, and a marine brigade near Vasilkovka, Malinovka, Pokrovskoye and Volnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as Obshcheye, Nikolskoye, Novoye Pole and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost two armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr struck the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade near Ingulets in the Kherson Region, and Zapasnoye and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region. The Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, and two electronic warfare systems.