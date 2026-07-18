STOCKHOLM, July 18. /TASS/. Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party Freedom Alliance, believes that Germany's rearmament is bringing the country closer to war with Russia.

"Germany will buy Tomahawks missiles from US and deploy them for deterrence. This is a dangerous step toward escalation with Russia. The heavy re-armament of Germany and Europe is a step closer to direct War with Russia," Mema wrote on the social media platform X.

In his opinion, Berlin, instead of diplomacy, wants to show off their teeth. "Russia has far better and stronger teeth than Europe could have even after re-arming," Mema noted.

He emphasized that the West is making a big mistake by choosing the path of hostilites.