Houthi rebels claim strike on Tel Aviv, announce ban on Israeli shipping in Red Sea

DOHA, June 8. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have carried out a missile strike on targets in the Tel Aviv area and announced a ban on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, according to a statement by the Houthi military.

"The Yemeni armed forces have launched missiles at important targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa area (Tel Aviv - TASS), which were precisely hit," the statement reads.

The rebels also announced "a full and complete ban on the Israeli enemy’s shipping in the Red Sea." "We believe that all enemy movements become a military target for our armed forces from the moment this statement is published," the Houthis added.