Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Philippines, triggering tsunami warning

BANGKOK, June 8. /TASS/. A magnitude 6.3 earthquake was registered in the Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The epicenter was located 50 kilometers southeast of the city of General Santos, which has a population of approximately 697,000. The tremor struck at a depth of 35 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported. Concurrently, a tsunami warning has been issued.

Earlier on Monday, a magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck the Philippines at 7:37 a.m. local time (11:37 p.m. GMT Sunday). The tremor originated at a depth of 10 kilometers.