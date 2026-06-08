Embassy in Myanmar reports another Russian citizen released from scam call center

BANGKOK, June 8. /TASS/. A Russian citizen has been freed from a fraudulent call center in Myanmar, the Russian Embassy in Yangon told a TASS correspondent

According to the diplomatic mission, the Russian woman was freed "on June 6 from a fraudulent call center in Myanmar as a result of coordinated efforts by the Russian Embassy in Myanmar, the Russian Interior Ministry’s representative in Vietnam (accredited to Myanmar and Laos), and the Republic’s police force."

"In April of this year, the victim, having received a job offer abroad, arrived in Yangon from Thailand. She was taken to the Myawaddy area in Karen State, where she was forced to participate in fraudulent activities under threat of physical violence. In early June, the Russian citizen managed to contact the diplomatic mission in Yangon with a request for assistance in securing her release. Currently, the Russian citizen is staying at a Myanmar deportation center and is in contact with the Russian side. Her return to Russia will be arranged via Thailand with the assistance of staff at the Russian Embassy in Bangkok after a suitable date is agreed upon," the mission reported.

Russian Ambassador to Myanmar Iskander Azizov previously told TASS that Russian diplomats had helped 19 compatriots return home over the previous two years.

On May 5, the Russian embassies in Bangkok and Yangon reported the successful transfer of two freed Russian women from Myanmar to Thailand for further repatriation. With the latest case, the number of citizens freed with the assistance of Russian diplomats has risen to 22.