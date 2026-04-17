Kazakhstan to build several nuclear power plants — agency

ASTANA, April 17. /TASS/. The electricity shortage in Kazakhstan necessitates construction of several nuclear power plant with consideration of regional specificities, the nuclear energy agency of Kazakhstan said.

"The shortage of electric power is particularly senses in southern and western regions. A systemic and phased approach providing for construction of several nuclear power plants with consideration of regional specificities is required to ensure stability of the energy system," the agency said. The choice favoring nuclear energy for Kazakhstan is also conditioned by "objective internal challenges, related to the need of diversifying sources of reliable base generation, and the shortage of generating facilities," it noted.

According to the agency, Kazakhstan may additionally require about 2,660 MW in 2026–2032 with consideration of the forecast reserve capacity.