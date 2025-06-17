Industrial SMEs in Russia reach 450,000 — SME Corporation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The number of small and medium industrial enterprises in Russia climbed to 450,000, CEO of the SME Corporation Alexander Isaevich told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"SMEs are currently the proactive participant in almost all processes in the country right up to aircraft production and space programs. This is not a figure of speech: we have more than a hundred small and medium enterprises engaged in production of spacecraft, launch vehicles and components for them," he said.

The demand for SME services in such sectors is only growing, Isaevich stressed. On the one part, this is a challenge but it is also an opportunity to launch new businesses with further scaleup and growth, he added.